Baker Mayfield was highly touted by pundits following last season as he set the rookie record for touchdown passes in a season. This season has been a huge step backward for Mayfield as the Browns have had an abysmal passing game despite boasting the services of both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Mayfield has faced a bevy of criticism this season and at times, he has had some words to throw back at the media.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is among some of the harshest critics in the sports world and on Monday, Mayfield was in his sights. During First take, Smith unleashed yet another rant, this time opining about Mayfield's antics and how he seems more concerned with being a celebrity than an actual quarterback. As he points out, Mayfield has more commercials than wins this season.

Everyone at the First Take desk seemed to agree with Smith although we're sure Mayfield will have something to say about this. The Browns QB continues to get into spats with FS1 host Colin Cowherd and we imagine Smith will be no different. Of course, we know Smith is up to the task when it comes to this kind of thing we shall see how it plays out.

Do you agree with Smith's assessment or is he being too harsh?