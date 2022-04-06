If you are a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, then last night certainly hurt a whole lot. After pundits said this team could go all the way to the NBA Finals, they ended up missing the playoffs entirely. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injuries all season long, Russell Westbrook simply wasn't able to carry the team. In fact, Russ had the worst season of his career, and it had fans pulling their hair out on a nightly basis.

Now that the Lakers won't be in the big dance, pundits are going off on them this morning, including none other than Stephen A. Smith. Smith has always been critical of the Lakers, and today was no exception. In fact, Smith had some very harsh words, calling the team a "disgrace."

Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images

“The Los Angeles Lakers have been an utter disgrace to the game of basketball, and it’s on all levels," Smith said. The First Take host went on to note that even with the injuries, the Lakers should have been a lot better. Instead, they played terrible defense, and they never seemed to care for head coach Frank Vogel, who Smith believes needs to be fired.

Lakers haters are having the time of their life today, and rants like the one above will be a nice breath of fresh air. After all, the Lakers are an easy team to hate on, and with three superstars missing the playoffs, fans are out for blood.

