Stephen A. Smith is always opinionated when it comes to the world of sports and whenever he shares an opinion, well, there are people out there who are ready to debate him. With the NBA Finals entering Game 5 on Friday, Smith is starting to speak on what it would mean if the Lakers end up securing the title. The main narrative is centered around LeBron James and whether or not he should be considered as the greatest basketball player of all-time, over the likes of Michael Jordan.

Smith has maintained that LeBron can never surpass Jordan although today, he gave an interesting reason as to why. In the clip below, Smith blasted this era of NBA basketball, stating that it is incredibly soft and that it isn't the same physical game that MJ had to deal with.

As one can imagine, fans didn't take too kindly to these remarks as many were quick to point out that while the game might not be as physical, it is much more skilled. LeBron has had some of the toughest NBA Finals competition of all-time, while Jordan wasn't exactly playing the best, year in, and year out.

Regardless, this is a debate that will last forever, and it's unfortunate that we can't just sit back and enjoy the greatness on display.