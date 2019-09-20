Stephen A. Smith has built a name for himself as one of the most respected analysts and reporters at ESPN. Every single weekday, Smith can be found on First Take giving some controversial opinions on some of the day's biggest topics. Sometimes, Smith gets people upset with his reporting and that's exactly what happened with Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa.

During an appearance on Hot 97's "Ebro In The Morning" this past week, Smith spoke about Nessa's issues with him and how they ultimately manifested themselves. Nessa has been quite outspoken about her boyfriend Colin and his struggles to get back into the NFL. At one point, Nessa sent a tweet that some feel cost her man a quarterback gig. Stephen A. criticized her for the tweet on First Take and during a recent meeting, she told Smith why she took issue with it.

Smith said his conversation with Nessa was pretty productive although it was clear there was some tension. Nessa claims that Smith wasn't reporting the truth when he said the Ravens had offered Kaepernick a contract. As Smith clarifies, he heard from actual NFL owners that this was, in fact, the case and that Nessa's tweet damaged his chances of getting the deal done.

Essentially, their beef boils down to a bit of he said, she said, where Smith is confident in his sources, while Nessa wants to stand up for Kaepernick. Smith maintains he was truthful in his reporting and at this point, that's really all he can do.

To this day, Kaepernick is continuing his battle to find work in the NFL.