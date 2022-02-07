Stephen A. Smith can be very harsh when delivering his opinions, and there are some players that face his wrath a lot more than others. For instance, Kevin Durant has been made privy to Stephen A's rants for years. In fact, the two have gone back and forth in the past, and now, they are back to their old ways.

It all started just last week when Smith claimed that Durant's career will be defined by his decision to choose Kyrie Irving over Steph Curry. KD did not like this assessment, however, Smith doubled down, which led to a spirited rant yesterday in which KD called Stephen A. a "hater" who pushes personal agendas.

In the aftermath of these words, Smith decided to hop right back on Twitter, where he had a lot to say to the Nets superstar. Smith even tripled-down on his previous remarks, noting that the Nets have to win a title this year, and if they don't, then KD is going to be remembered for choosing the wrong team to align with.

"Okay. Stop the b.s. Religiously I’ve been on the record calling you the best in the WORLD. This is not about your game and you know it. We all know you’re great and you’re a champion. We will celebrate that forever when you’re DONE playing," Smith wrote. "But right now, YOU ARE PLAYING. Chapters are still being written. You’re measured by what’s taking place in the moment. And with all the stuff that’s gone on w/ KYRIE, if y’all don’t win but Steph does, the narrative in a lot of folks eyes is that you left Steph to join HIM (in Brooklyn). Period."

Smith then went on to say that players have to control their own narrative and that if KD can't secure a victory for himself, then things will ultimately end poorly for him. At this point, these two probably won't find common ground, but such is life in the relationship of a journalist and an athlete.