Damian Lillard is among the best point guards in the entire NBA right now and at times, one can make the argument that he has surpassed Curry in terms of being clutch. While he tried his best during the team's first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, his efforts simply weren't enough as the Portland Trail Blazers were eliminated from the postseason.

While Lillard has been adamant about sticking it out in Portland, there are now reports that teams believe Lillard could very well become available this summer. In fact, Stephen A. Smith went on First Take today where he claimed that the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and even the Lakers could end up vying for the Blazers star.

“About 6 or 7 teams believe they can get their hands on [Lillard]” Smith said. “One of them includes the Knicks. But also, the Clippers, the Miami Heat, and who knows what the Lakers might try to do.”

For now, these reports seem like a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to the Blazers' playoff elimination. Lillard is one of the best players in the league and while any team would want his services, there is no guarantee that he would want to go somewhere else, in the first place.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NBA.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images