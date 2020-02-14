ESPN host Stephen A. Smith will be manning the sidelines tonight for the annual NBA All Star Celebrity Game, although it looks like he is prepared to lace 'em up if need be. Smith, who will be coaching one team opposite fellow ESPN host Michael Wilbon, took to twitter on Friday afternoon to share a sneak preview of what he expects to happen out on the floor.

The 2020 NBA All Star Celebrity Game will take place on tonight, February 14 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. You can catch all of the action on ESPN starting at 7pm ET.

Smith's squad, captained by Chance The Rapper, consists of former Celebrity Game MVP Quavo, as well as A'ja Wilson and Darius Miles. Others on SAS's roster include Taylor Bennett, actor LaRoyce Hawkins, Anthony "Spice" Adams, Ronnie 2K, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, and Lil Rel Howery.

Wilbon's team will be captained by Common, and includes ex-Celebrity Game MVP Famous Los, Bad Bunny, Chelsea Gray, Quentin Richardson, Hannibal Buress, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Jidenna, Saturday Night Live comedian Alex Moffat and Chef Jose Andres.

Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images