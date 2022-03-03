Stephen A. Smith and First Take have had their ups and downs over the years. If you are a fan of the show, you know that as soon as Max Kellerman left, there was an immediate drop-off in quality. This was then followed up by subpar ratings, however, things eventually turned around in a big way.

Over the last few months, the show has had steady rating increases, and now that Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is on board, it would appear as though there is a real renewed interest in the show. Russo is the perfect complementary piece for Smith, and the two have made for some truly hilarious segments.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to a report from The Big Lead, First Take had an average February viewership of 445,000, which is the most they have ever had in that month. This is a 22 percent increase from January, and it is a demonstration that the show is still incredibly strong, despite what some of the critics have said.

Smith took to Twitter to show appreciation for these numbers, as he wrote "Thank You All."

While First Take isn't everyone's cup of tea, it is still very much an integral part of sports culture. The debates are crazy, and the entire atmosphere is a lot of fun. With that being said, it should be no surprise that viewership is still going strong.