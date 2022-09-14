Ever since Chris Russo was added to First Take on Wednesdays, the show has become infinitely better. Smith was in desperate need of someone who could match his energy, and it has become clear that Russo is that guy. Some have even compared Russo to Skip Bayless thanks to his wild hot takes and ability to make Stephen A. scream in anger.

Today, First Take was debating the topic of quarterbacks in the NFL. Eventually, there was a discussion about Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Both Russo and Smith tried to debate who is better, and it got very testy.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The majority of NFL fans will say Jackson is the better QB, but Russo disagreed vehemently. He made the claim that Cousins has been more impressive in the playoffs and that Jackson hasn't proven anything beyond the regular season.

This completely set off Stephen A. as he was shocked by what he was hearing. The two got into a bit of a yelling match and, once again, it made for some spectacular television. It is pretty clear that Stephen A. is right here, but Russo has the confidence to spew bad takes without a second thought, and you have to admire that.

