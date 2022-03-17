Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley ganged up on Russell Westbrook a bit last night as Westbrook had himself another bad game with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Minnesota Timberwolves came away with the victory, and it is quite clear that the Lakers are a miss, who cannot be salvaged.

KAT and Beverley got most of their laughs in after the play below, in which Russ threw up an airball that was just awful. Towns continued to make gestures to the crowd, and his face truly said it all.

Today, however, Stephen A. Smith felt as though this was no laughing matter. While taking to First Take, Smith claimed that the T-Wolves went a bit too far, and that in the end, it came off a bit classless, especially since the T-Wolves haven't done anything of relevance in the last 20 years.

"To mock him like that, I was like 'damn, that's kind of classless,'" Smith said. "Y'all could do better than that, especially when you're Minnesota and you ain't been doing anything for the better part of the last two decades. They having a good season now, congrats to you, but damn, it was a little excessive, a little bit unclassy I might say."

