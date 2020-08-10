With the Coronavirus pandemic still raging on all throughout the United States, there has been a debate as to whether or not the NCAA should continue with a college football season. Various players have opted out while others such as Trevor Lawrence, have spoken out about how much the players do, in fact, need the season to go on. Needless to say, the NCAA is stuck between a rock and a hard place, as there simply is no concrete correct answer when it comes to what exactly should be done.

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith about the NCAA football season and was firm on the idea that it should not go on as planned. Smith is a believer is re-opening the economy with the proper measures, although he feels as if the NCAA is too incompetent of an organization to actually get any of this right.

In the past, the NCAA has proven itself to be a morally bankrupt organization, so to think it would ensure the safety of its players in an efficient manner, is just a tad naive. There is still a lot we don't know about the virus and the NCAA certainly wouldn't have those answers.

While we would all love the NCAA to return this Fall, it doesn't really seem feasible. Hopefully, Smith and many others are proven wrong.