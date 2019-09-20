With the NBA season just about a month away, pundits and analysts are already gearing up to give their predictions on who can go all the way and win the NBA championship. It seems like this season is more wide open than it's ever been and fans are excited to see how it all plays out. Perhaps the most interesting race will happen in the Eastern Conference where you have two teams in particular, vying for that top spot.

During today's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman were debating which Eastern Conference team would make the NBA Finals. Surprisingly, Smith went against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, opting to side with the Philadelphia 76ers instead.

The 76ers are jack packed with talent this season as they have players like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. Smith believes Simmons will develop his jump shot this season and that this will put the 76ers over the edge compared to every other team. The Sixers will surely be hungry this season after losing in Game 7 of the second-round to the Toronto Raptors, the previous year.

