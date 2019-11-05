Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman are one of the biggest and best dynamic duos in sports media right now. Every single day on ESPN's First Take, these two come through with some hilarious and entertaining banter that typically goes viral on social media. One of the hottest button issues in sports right now is Antonio Brown and which team should be looking to sign him. During First Take, the Philadelphia Eagles were brought up as a potential suitor for Brown as their wide receivers have been abysmal this season.

Smith was on board with the idea but Kellerman claimed the issue was really quarterback Carson Wentz. Stephen A. was incredulous at Kellerman's comments and unleashed one of his most passionate rants yet. Smith continued to decry the failures of the Eagles wide receiving core while Kellerman stayed firm on his position.

Kellerman seems to be used to these rants by now as he didn't appear to be shaken up by it at all. Smith is known for being a passionate analyst and sometimes, that passion is manifested in some pretty side-splitting ways. The First Take alumni made some good points though as the Eagles could certainly use a talented receiver like AB in their core.

