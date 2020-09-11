Prior to the NBA playoffs, the Houston Rockets were looking like a team that could make some big moves and end up in the NBA Finals. They appeared to be one of the best teams in the entire NBA bubble although once the playoffs started, their play began to crumble. After going up 2-0 on the Thunder, the Rockets were pushed to a Game 7 where they eventually won. Now, they are down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round and it appears as though their season could very well be over.

Today on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith put the Rockets on blast for their lackluster play, while also calling out head coach Mike D'Antoni who hasn't been able to lead to this team to the promised land. Smith noted that if the Rockets season finishes up on Saturday, there is a very good chance that D'Antoni won't be the head coach anymore.

Smith also criticized general manager Daryl Morrey for his emphasis on analytics, which hasn't gotten the Rockets very far over the last few years. The First Take host made the claim that if Morrey can't get it together, his job could be in jeopardy as well.

As for D'Antoni, should he be let go, he will be highly sought after which means it won't be long before he is behind the bench of yet another team.