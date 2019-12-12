Antonio Brown continues to be a huge story in the sports press these days as he continues to talk about his impending lawsuits, allegations, and NFL investigation. Despite issuing a couple of apologies, Brown seems to be very upset with how things have gone for him. Yesterday, he took to Twitter where he aired out a whole list of grievances including issues with Ben Roethlisberger, the NFL, and even the XFL of all leagues. It's been a sad state of affairs for an NFL wide receiver who is supposed to be one of the best in the entire league.

Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back while discussing Brown's issues, on First Take. Smith doesn't like how Brown has been conducting himself and unleashed yet another great rant. As Smith explains, Brown can't be trusted and taking a risk on him could prove to be a big mistake.

Smith has expressed this particular opinion for Brown in the past and it doesn't seem like he will be changing his mind anytime soon unless Brown drastically alters his behavior. The NFL has yet to make a decision on reinstating him and for now, it doesn't look like they are working hard to come to a decision anytime soon.

What team would you like to see Brown play for?