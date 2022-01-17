Stephen A. Smith had been absent from First Take for about three to four weeks as he was battling a very bad case of COVID-19. As Smith revealed today, he almost died as a result of this battle, although now, he is feeling better and he is ready to come back to work and give his take on all of the biggest sports stories that are occupying the day.

Today, Smith returned in great spirits as last night, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. Smith is one of the biggest Cowboys haters in sports, and whenever they lose, he basks in the glory of that defeat. Yesterday's loss was especially juicy, and Smith was energized to speak on it all.

Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images

As you can see in the first clip below, Smith went off on the likes of Michael Irvin, who is constantly claiming that the Cowboys are, in fact, actually good. Smith was relentless with his critiques, and he even said that Irvin was blowing way too much smoke earlier in the year when the Cowboys first drafted Micah Parsons. It was the kind of segment that you come to expect from Smith, and the entire bit was pretty humorous.

From there, Smith showed a montage of Cowboys fans crying, which he proceeded to laugh at with a childish exuberance. Stephen A. could not contain himself, and if you are a staunch Cowboys hater, this is the type of thing you love to see.

As for those who actually do support the Cowboys, today has been a true day of mourning. All they can do now is hope and pray that next year is different.