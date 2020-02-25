Vanessa Bryant showcased a ton of strength yesterday when she got on stage at the Staples Center to eulogize her late husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The public memorial saw thousands of people embark on the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a beautiful event that featured numerous famous faces. Bryant's speech about her husband and daughter immediately went viral on social media as people marveled at her ability to speak so eloquently in a time of pain and sorrow.

On today's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith spoke about Vanessa's speech and admitted that he was simply awestruck by what she did. Bryant eventually got a standing ovation and for good reason. It's hard to fathom what she has been through but clearly, she's handling it in the best way possible

"When she stepped up on that stage, for her to express herself in the fashion that she did was absolutely phenomenal," Smith said. The sports analyst knew Kobe personally and was shocked and saddened by his death. Considering their close relationship, it isn't surprising that Smith felt a deep connection to the words said during the memorial.

With the NBA season quickly approaching the playoffs, we will surely see even more tributes coming down the pipeline. It just goes to show how beloved Kobe is.