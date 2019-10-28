Stephen A. Smith has built himself quite the reputation for being one of the harshest and most brutally honest analysts on TV. Even if he doesn't know all of the ins and outs of a particular sport like football, he certainly isn't afraid to let everyone know what he thinks of a certain team or player. Throughout the year, Smith has been quite critical of the Cleveland Browns who had people thinking they were good enough to win a Super Bowl. Of course, that hasn't exactly worked out for the team as they currently sit at 2-5.

Smith has taken notice of the Browns' suspect play and after losing to the New England Patriots, 27-13 on Sunday, Stephen A. decided to unleash one of his signature rants. Essentially, Smith questioned Freddie Kitchens' ability to be a head coach while also scolding the team for not knowing how to play together.

Browns fans can probably agree with a lot of Smith was saying when you consider just how disappointing the team has been. Baker Mayfield is a turnover machine while the offense has been stagnant despite having a plethora of weapons.

While this reality check might not be nice to here, there is no denying that Smith was making some very valid points. If the Browns don't turn it around soon, they can kiss the playoffs goodbye.