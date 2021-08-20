Yesterday, we reported on how Max Kellerman could be leaving First Take to pursue other opportunities within ESPN. For instance, Kellerman will reportedly get an expanded role on the radio, and he could even get his very own show in the afternoon. There were also various rumors that Kellerman was leaving due to his relationship with Stephen A. Smith. The rumor is that Smith doesn't like Kellerman and that their relationship has soured.

Smith got to address these rumors on the "Morning Hustle" podcast. In a tweet from Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports, we got a small segment of the podcast in which Smith says many of the reports coming out are false.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Smith goes on to say that he doesn't know if Max is leaving, although he is more than happy to work with him for the foreseeable future. The two have had some differences of opinion, but nothing that would negatively impact their relationship.

"Those reports of me disliking Max are an absolute lie. I actually got a lot of love for the guy," Stephen A. explained. "If he stays on the show, so be it. If he departs, it will be because they have other things they want him to do."

Needless to say, the situation at ESPN isn't as dire as some initially believed. Either way, Kellerman could still be on his way out, which makes us wonder who the boxing reporter's replacement will be.