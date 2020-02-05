Steph Curry has been a huge champion for young players who aren't getting the recognition they deserve. Curry himself was overlooked as a recruit despite being one of the best shooters the game has ever seen. Of course, at the time, nobody knew this but that hasn't stopped Curry from reaching out to other underrated prospects and inviting them to his own personal basketball camps. Curry is helping to put on the Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten and to mark the occasion, he has come through with a new colorway of the Under Armour Curry 7.

As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker has a burgundy upper with black accents up near the cuff. There is even a black and white speckled midsole which creates a nice bit of contrast. Overall, it's one of the best UA Curry 7 colorways we have seen thus far and will certainly make a great companion piece to the "Underrated Tour."

If you're looking to cop the "Underrated Tour" Curry 7, you can do so as of Friday, February 14th for $140 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these kicks.

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour