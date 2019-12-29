Chinese New Year in just a month from now which means numerous sneaker companies are coming up with their very own shoes to mark the occasion. Basketball players who have signature shoes are always looking to celebrate the holiday and Steph Curry is no different. This year, he came through with the Under Armour Curry 7 and as you would expect, the shoe will be receiving its very own Chinese New Year colorway.

Based on the official images below, you can see that the shoe has a grey upper with gold accents. From there, a floral pattern can be seen on the back heel which helps tie in the Chinese New Year aesthetic. Overall, it's a pretty clean model that will certainly look great on the court. If you're looking to celebrate the Chinese holiday, this is definitely the shoe for you.

According to Sneaker News, these are dropping on Friday, January 10th for $140 USD at numerous basketball shoe retailers. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. Curry's new signature shoe continues to get new colorways so stay tuned for more information on his line.

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour