After losing to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, there was a ton of uncertainty surrounding the Golden State Warriors. The team lost Kevin Durant in the offseason and Klay Thompson won't be able to come back until at least February due to an ACL injury. The Warriors were able to salvage their offseason by acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign and trade. Last week, Russell and Steph Curry were spotted working out together and are already trying to build chemistry for next season.

In an interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry's trainer Brandon Payne spoke about his relationship with Russell and how the young star is going to fit in with the Warriors.

Elsa/Getty Images

“We’ve had D-Lo in for workouts, so we’ve had the opportunity to have them work together and kind of get to know each other,” Payne said. “That’s been productive. It gave D-Lo a glimpse into what we do on a daily basis, and I think that was good for him to see. I think that backcourt pairing is going to be really nice.”

If D-Lo can develop chemistry with the rest of the Warriors throughout the beginning of the season, there is a good chance they can remain a high-level team in the Western Conference. They certainly won't be the dynasty they've always been but there is no denying they'll still be pretty good.

[Via]