Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is reportedly plotting his return to the court just after the NBA's All Star break, despite the fact the team's playoff odds are bleak. According to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, Curry is targeting Golden State's March 1st home game against the Washington Wizards for his return to action.

The two-time MVP appeared in just four games this season before suffering a broken left hand. There were rumors that Curry would opt to sit out the remainder of the year as the Warriors' season continued to slip away, but it no longer looks like that will be the case.

Curry, who underwent a second surgery on his broken hand on November 1st, just recently returned to practice.

"Rehab is going great, every day is tough,” Curry said Saturday during Golden State's victory over Orlando. “When you're hurt, and we've all been there in some way shape or form, its a grind, every day kind of being monotonous with the little strength workouts you have to do, and you understanding that it takes time and patience to get back to 100 percent.”

The Warriors currently hold the worst record in the NBA at 10-34. For those scoring at home, that puts them 11 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Up next for the Curry-less Warriors is a Monday night road game in Portland, which will air on TNT at 10pm ET.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images