Steph Curry will most likely go down as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. His style of play helped the Golden State Warriors win three NBA championships in the span of five seasons. Coming into the 2019-2020 campaign, it was known that the Warriors weren't going to be as good as they were in previous seasons. Curry's broken hand injury pretty well confirmed these suspicions. Now, the team is dead last in the NBA and are on track to get a lottery pick.

Curry has been working hard to rehab himself and yesterday, he was assigned to the G-League for a quick scrimmage with the Santa Cruz Warriors. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Curry was playing like his old self and it appears as though he will most likely return on March 5th when the Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“You can’t replicate a game in 2-on-2 or 3-on-3,” Santa Cruz coach Kris Weems explained when asked about Curry's short stint in the G-League. “He needed that 5-on-5, all five guys moving around, take some bumps. The physicality is what’s going to be important for him to feel comfortable in a game, so we got him that in a game.”

It remains to be seen if Curry will, in fact, suit up on Thursday night although if he does, it will surely be quite the spectacle. Warriors fans haven't had many reasons to cheer this season but Curry's return would certainly be an occasion to be happy again.