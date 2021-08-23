Throughout his time in the NBA, Steph Curry's parents Sonya and Dell have always been by his side. Whenever you watch playoff games, you will probably see Sonya and Dell cheering on their son while he drains threes and makes his opponents wish they had stayed home. The two are typically seated next to Steph's wife Ayesha, and they also tend to interact with fans on occasion.

Just a couple of years ago, fans probably remember when Dell wore a Warriors jersey while Sonya wore a Blazers jersey to rep Seth Curry in the Western Conference Finals. It was a touching moment and one that both brothers will always remember.

According to TMZ, an unfortunate development has transpired in Dell and Sonya's relationship as the latter filed for divorce back in June. The two have been married since 1988 and had been dating for a few years before that. There was no indication that things were going awry and as TMZ notes, a reason behind the divorce has yet to be reported.

The divorce proceedings are still in the process of being worked out, so it could be a while before the divorce is made official. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates to this developing story.

