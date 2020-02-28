Steph Curry came into this season knowing things were going to be different. Without Klay Thompson in the lineup, it was quite clear that this Warriors team wasn't going to be good enough to go to the NBA Finals. However, no one expected them to be last place in the entire league. Of course, this happened because Curry went down with a hand injury early in the season. Curry has been hard at work rehabbing his hand and it is believed he could be back in the lineup as soon as this weekend.

Interestingly enough, Curry could be back in the lineup but he won't exactly be at 100 percent. His trainer Brandon Payne recently spoke to NBC Sports about Curry's injury and how he actually has nerve damage right now. In fact, this damage could take a long time to heal.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"I think, as far as the healing, that's all going really well. You mentioned the nerve issue. We're still kind of working through that and that's something that's gonna progressively improve over time," Payne said via Yahoo! Sports. "It's not all the way back to where he wants it to be right now, but it has gotten better since the surgery and since the initial recovery period after the surgery. So he is feeling a little bit better in his hand now that we're getting closer for when it's time for him to play. And that will continue to improve. The doctors have told us that could take up to a year to fully come back."

With this in mind, don't expect Curry to be back to his usual tricks right away. With the nerve damage lingering, it could take Curry a bit longer to get back into the swing of things.