Toronto Raptors fans are facing plenty of criticism this week, mostly stemming from the cheers and applause that broke out in Scotiabank Arena when Kevin Durant suffered an achilles injury during Game 5. Now, new footage has surfaced of fans heckling Steph Curry's parents and let's just say it's another ugly look for Raptors fans.

As seen in the video clip embedded below, at least one boisterous fan can be heard repeatedly shouting "Fuck You!" at Sonya and Dell Curry as they made their way to the team hotel in Toronto.

Several Warriors players have shamed Raptors fans for cheering when KD went down with an injury, including DeMarcus Cousins, who labeled them "trash." Klay Thompson weighed in, “It was bullshit. That was freaking ridiculous. I can’t even put into words how mad I was about that.”

Draymond Green had this to say following the incident in Game 5:

“That’s crazy. That’s classless. For me I’ve always witnessed Canadians be the nicest people I’ve ever encountered and that was classless."

The NBA Finals now shifts to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night. If all goes according to plan, the Warriors will be back in Toronto this weekend for the decisive Game 7 on Sunday night.