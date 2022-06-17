Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors claimed their fourth NBA title in eight years last night. Going up against the Boston Celtics in Game 6, the Warriors showed up and showed out in a big way. Curry was a beast as he put up 34 points, and when it came to guys like Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, they also came up big.

In the end, Curry was awarded his first-career NBA Finals MVP trophy, which in the eyes of many, is a trophy that cements him as one of the greatest players of all time. It was a huge moment for Curry and as you can imagine, people immediately began singing Curry's praises.

Elsa/Getty Images

On Twitter, Curry was immediately hailed as one of the greatest players of all time. As you can see in the tweets below, fans were quick to put Curry in the Top 10 all time. While some will definitely disagree with this, there is no doubt that Curry has earned his right to be in the conversation. He is the greatest shooter ever and he has four championships to back it all up. At a certain point, you need to just give the man his credit.

