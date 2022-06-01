Steph Curry has had a historic career with the Golden State Warriors. He has won three NBA titles and this year, he is looking for his fourth as his Warriors look to take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, which start Thursday. His team is favored to win it all and there is no doubt he will only further his legacy if he wins that fourth championship.

One thing that always seems to make Knicks' fans' blood boil is the fact that Curry was actually supposed to be drafted by the New York Knicks. The team had told him they would take him but instead, they passed over him which allowed the Warriors to swoop in and take him. Needless to say, it was a huge mistake by the Knicks.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Today, Curry made it just a bit worse for Knicks fans as he fielded questions prior to the NBA Finals. While speaking on his time in Golden State, Curry reminded the world of how he was supposed to be playing in the Mecca of basketball.

"When I got drafted, I thought I was going to New York. I didn't even have Golden State on my radar," Curry said.

Knicks fans are going to want to rip their hair out when they see this clip. Their team has been terrible for the last two decades and this will not help make matters any better.