Steph Curry is easily the most important player in the history of the Golden State Warriors franchise. He is one of the best shooters of all time and when all is said and done, he will be a first-ballot Hall Of Fame player who has at least three NBA titles to his name. Unfortunately for Curry and the Warriors, the team has been dealing with some bad luck over the last couple of years thanks to injuries and the exodus of Kevin Durant.

Regardless, Curry has remained optimistic about his future in San Francisco and heading into this year, the team is confident that it can regroup and come back with a season that would potentially lead to a deep playoff run.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

After this season, Steph Curry would become a free agent, and this prospect has left many Warriors fans worried. Of course, these worries were overblown as Curry is simply too beloved in Golden State to ever want to leave. In fact, today it was revealed by Marc Stein that Curry and the Warriors will sign off on a four-year, $215 million deal extension that will take Curry to the late stages of his career. Needless to say, it's a safe bet that Curry will be a Warrior for life.

