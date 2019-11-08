After achieving dynasty status and winning three of the last five NBA championships, the Golden State Warriors are on the downswing thanks to a plethora of injuries that have the team floating around the bottom of the Western Conference. Steph Curry is the heart and soul of the team but is out with a broken hand. Curry had successful surgery on the hand and originally, he was only supposed to be out for 3-4 months, which meant he would have been back in time for the last stretch of the season.

In a new report from Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher, it appears as though Curry's injury is much worse than originally reported and that he will now be missing the entire season. Essentially, this whole year is a lost cause for the Warriors who are starting a ragtag group of bench players every game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While Bucher's report could be proven untrue depending on how Curry goes about rehab, this is certainly cause for concern if you're a Warriors fan. Curry has made his name off of how good of a shooter he is and if he can't get his hand healed, there is no telling what could happen to his shot moving forward.

