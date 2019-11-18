Stephen Curry and Under Armour have teamed up with Sour Patch Kids for a limited edition sneaker collection, featuring two colorful Curry 7 collabs. The two-time MVP first expressed his love for the sour & sweet gummies when he wore a Sour Patch Kids-inspired Curry 1 during the 2015 three-point contest.

Since Steph is currently sidelined with a hand injury, UA tapped his brother Seth to debut one of the colorway on the court this past weekend.

Offered in "Peach" and "Lime" colorways, the collaborative Curry 7s include Sour Patch Kids detailing on the sock liner and heel tab, as well as the tissue paper found inside each box. Additional details include a co-branded nutritional facts sticker on the inside of each box with Steph's stats.

The Sour Patch Kids collection initially launched in China on November 11, but the kicks will be available again on November 29 via UA.com, UA Brand Houses and at select retail partners for $140. Continue scrolling for a detailed look at the Sour Patch Kids pack.

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA

Under Armour Curry 7 Sour Patch Kids/UA