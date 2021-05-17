Following a 46-point performance, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry secured the 2020-21 NBA scoring title. The two-time MVP will finish the season averaging 32 points per game.

"He's never been better, I can say that," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Curry's performance this year. "He's been great for a long time, though, so it's hard to say he's at his best now because he's been like this for years. I think what's different this year is just the supporting cast is different. We've got a much younger team; he's been asked to do a lot more with this group and he's gone above and beyond what we've asked of him.

"Just an incredible season and I'll just leave it at that: He's never been better than he is right now."



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal finished narrowly behind Curry with 31.3 points per game.

Curry thanked his health as a prime reason he's been able to play at such a high level:

"I've been blessed to be back healthy and be able to just play night in, night out at a high level. And the work that goes into it, it pays off, and it's something that I really, really rely on, especially at this point in my career. As the years go on, that is the difference-maker for me. Nobody really sees it on a day-to-day (basis), but I'm really proud of what I put into it, and the team -- they know who they are -- that help me and push me and motivate me. I'm going to keep doing that until I can't anymore."

Sunday's win clinched the eighth seed in the Western Conference for the Warriors.

