Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry is currently in China as part of his annual Under Armour Basketball Asia Tour, but it's not all about hoops. Curry today introduced his upcoming Under Armour golf collection at the largest golf facility in the world, located in Shenzhen, China.

The Range Unlimited collection takes inspiration from Stephen’s off-court and on-course style, and combines it with the latest innovations from UA Golf to deliver an elevated performance line.

“I wanted to try to blend my personality, my joy, my style off the court into a golf capsule – when you look good, you feel good and you play good golf.” “You want to be able to make bold statements with some loud prints… it still has the performance technology with Iso-Chill that makes you feel cool out there on the course. There is always a performance element to making athletes better and that is what we do at Under Armour, so blending those two perspectives was what made this capsule different from anything else you’ve seen.”

The Range Unlimited capsule collection, available for purchase Fall 2019, includes 14 total pieces - tops, bottoms, outerwear, a Curry 6 spikeless golf shoe, and hats that all incorporate the latest material and design breakthroughs from UA Golf.

