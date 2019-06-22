While Klay Thompson will be joining LeBron James in the highly anticipated Space Jam 2 film, Steph Curry decided to pass on the offer. Space Jam 2 has been in the works so long, many believed it would never see the light of day. But news broke last week that revealed the new line-up of athletes that will star in the upcoming film. New Laker Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Diana Taurasi, and the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney, will help LeBron outplay those pesky Monstars.

According to a tweet from New York Times writer Sopan Deb, Curry stated that scheduling conflicts caused him to turn down a role in the movie. "I know LeBron and Ryan Coogler are going to be doing amazing things. It's going to be awesome," Curry stated. "Part of it was in terms of things that I had going on. It was just the timing, to be honest. Not being able to commit. And I know Ryan really well. We had a lot of conversations about it." Coogler is executive producing the film. Curry labeled Coogler as a "die-hard" Warriors fan, since the esteemed director is from The Bay. "He's at every playoff game," Curry added."Obviously, that's hard to turn down. The guy does amazing work." Filming on the Space Jam sequel is expected to begin in July.