Steph Curry has been one of the most outspoken players in the NBA when it comes to the world of politics and for good reason. Of course, there is a lot going on in the world right now, especially when it comes to race relations in the United States. For years, black people have been targeted by the police, and it has led to numerous unjust deaths. These deaths have become more prominent with the rise of social media and in 2020, people have simply had enough. After the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, protests began all across the world, and they're still going on over a month later.

As of right now, Curry is competing at the American Century Championship golf tournament, and he is making sure that he represents the Black Lives Matter movement. In the post below, you can see that Curry is wearing a Black Lives Matter-focused pair of golf shoes that features the name of Breonna Taylor and many others who have been killed at the hands of police.

These tributes are starting to become commonplace in the sports world and we're sure to see many of them when the NBA season returns on July 30th.