Coronavirus has caused the NBA to change the way they look at the rest of the season. For instance, the league has now changed the way the media interacts with the players. They are also contemplating whether or not the rest of the games should be played without fans. These are all drastic changes that will surely shake up the league. The Golden State Warriors are already on this path as their game on Thursday will be played without spectators, due to a new municipal law.

Today, Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the new situation and how he felt about it all. As you can imagine, Curry is pretty shocked by everything that's happening although he completely understands that this is all for the greater good.

“Obviously I understand and respect the decision in terms of trying to do out part to stop the spread and keep people safe first and foremost and deal with the repercussions going forward,” Curry said.

Curry returned to the Warriors lineup back on March 5th but was quickly sidelined with an illness. The star will be back on the court tomorrow night against the Brooklyn Nets and he'll have to do it without fans cheering him on. Needless to say, it's been a bizarre season for Curry and his teammates.