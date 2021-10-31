With the NBA season underway, the G-League is beginning to go through training camp and tryouts. Many players are vying for a spot in the minor leagues which could eventually lead to a spot on an NBA roster. The Warriors have plenty of solid recruits on its G-League team, and recently, they had a surprise guest at one of the tryouts.

This guest was Jonathan Amey Jr. who is actually one of the Warriors' security guards who always greets the players as they come into the arena. He doesn't have much high-level basketball experience, however, Steph Curry encouraged him to try out. In a recent article from the Associated Press, Curry explained just how great of a person Amey is, and how it was important to encourage him to try and live his dream.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Per Curry:

“He’s a constant figure when you’re coming out of the building. It speaks about how encouraging, motivating and unifying basketball is for him to go put himself out there, go out for a tryout. He said his jumper needed some improvement. He’s a little self critical but we gave him the confidence to keep trying and keep his attitude high. I like the fact that he put himself out there because it’s no easy task. So, shoutout to Jonathan.”

While Amey didn't make the cut, his story is still a pretty inspiring one. Not everyone would have the guts to put themselves out there like that, and in the end, Amey got the experience of a lifetime while receiving pointers from bonafide legends.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

