As he showed fans during Game 4 of the NBA Finals last night, Steph Curry is a generational talent. The Warrior's star player weathered a slight leg injury and a vicious Celtics crowd to lead his team to a much-needed victory.

Curry's skills make Steph-related merchandise quite valuable. A 2009 National Treasures autographed patch Steph Curry card has hit PWCC Marketplace, and the bidding is already sky-rocketing.

Kyle Terada - USA TODAY Sports - Pool/2022 Getty Images

The super rare Steph Curry rookie card already has bids over $400,000, and it seems likely that they will soon crack half a million dollars. The card's front displays a photo of a rookie Steph in his road Warriors jersey and also includes a cutout of the uniform. On the back, his stats are listed. What makes the card so incredibly valuable is a Curry autograph on its front. Bidding on the piece will end June 16.

According to officials at PWCC, the card is getting so much of attention because of its rarity, but also because Curry is currently in another NBA Finals. It's clear Curry is hungry for his fourth championship win, and he believes his team can make it happen. Even after their Game 1 loss, Curry's faith was unwavering. "I believe in who we are and how we deal with adversity, how we responded all year, how we've responded in the playoffs after a loss," Curry said.

Now, the Warriors are headed back to their home court after tying the series 2-2. Their next game will be Monday, June 13, at 9 PM. How much more would you pay for a Steph card if they won?

