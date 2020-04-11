Kenny Sailors is probably a name that means nothing to a lot of basketball fans. I mean, how could it. Sailors had a brief professional career that lasted from 1946-1951. However, Sailors could very well be one of the most important figures in basketball history. Why? Because he is the man who created the jump shot.

Mid-range twos, three-pointers, none of those would have been a thing without Sailors. Sailors is actually the man who brought the jump shot to basketball which is interesting when you consider how most people just assumed this was an established shot when basketball was created by James Naismith.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, three-point god Steph Curry saw a documentary called "Jump Shot" just a couple of years ago. The film about Sailors' life had yet to be completed and the filmmakers wanted Curry to do an interview. Curry was so intrigued by Sailors' story that he invested himself in the documentary and is now producing the film. In fact, it is set to release this month.

Curry is the perfect man to help produce such a doc when you think about just how great of a player he is. He is one of the greatest shooters of all time and it just makes sense for him to be a part of such a big project.

Needless to say, we can't wait to see it.

