Michael Jordan caught a bit of flack last month when he made the claim that Steph Curry wasn't a Hall of Famer or that he hadn't done enough to reach that status yet. Of course, many concluded that Jordan only said this so he wouldn't be hit with one of those pesky tampering fines that the likes of Doc Rivers has been subject to in the past. Curry saw those comments and has been laughing about them ever since although he's not afraid to throw a couple of shots here and there.

In a recent interview about his sneaker with Under Armour, Curry was asked about whether or not he sends his shoes to haters. Curry admitted that he doesn't do it although, in the case of Jordan, he might actually have to.

As you can probably tell by Curry's tone in the video, he was just joking about the whole ordeal and doesn't seem to care too much about what Jordan has to say. At the end of the day, MJ is an ultra-competitive former player who knows what it takes to make it into the Hall of Fame. Clearly, Curry is on the right track and barring any huge setbacks or scandals, the Warriors sharpshooter seems to be a lock to get in.