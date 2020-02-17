Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, opted against the NBA All Star festivities in frigid Chicago this past weekend in favor of a warm weather vacation. And by the looks of it, the Currys made the right decision.

As seen in the photo Steph shared just moments before the All Star Game on Sunday night, the duo brought the heat to instagram with a sexy snap shot that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Ayesha had posted the following message to her hubby on Valentine's Day, though it didn't get nearly the amount of attention that Steph's photo did.

“Chooch I LOVE YOU. Nothing more needs to be said. You’re my everything. All of the things, always. Feeling blessed that we get to breathe the same air everyday and exist together. I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you for being silly with me, laughing with me, loving with me and sometimes for me. I’m a movement by myself but we’re a force when we’re together. Know what I mean? See what I did there? luh you 😍😍🥰.”

Steph's broken hand seems to be operating just fine while he's enjoying his vacation, but he still isn't expected to get back on the court until March at the earliest. Check out some of the best reactions to his viral IG photo below.