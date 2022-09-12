Steph Curry addressed the reports that the Golden State Warriors were interested in acquiring Kevin Durant, last offseason, during an interview with Rolling Stone. In the piece, Curry says that he was excited at the idea of being reunited with his former teammate despite rumors of animosity after their initial breakup.

“If you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’" Curry told the outlet.



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

He expanded: "Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ There’s all types of emotion and things that happen to the league. And if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed."

“So, all those things were true. And it started with me wanting to play with KD at the beginning. Yeah, it’s about winning, it’s about having fun, playing the game of basketball. And that was part of the reaction of, like, ‘Yeah, it’d be amazing.’ What does that actually mean?” Curry concluded.

Curry and Durant played with each other from 2016–2019, winning two championships together in that time. Durant was honored as the Finals MVP of both series.

In 2019, he departed to team up with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets, where he remains, despite requesting a trade, earlier this year. While the Nets have struggled to find playoff success, the Warriors are coming off of a title win against the Boston Celtics.

