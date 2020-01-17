In February 2018, following the Golden State Warriors' championship, Stephen Curry and several teammates brought local youth to visit the iconic National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. During the visit, Curry grew intrigued by the mystique of the venue itself—a feat of architecture from lead designer David Adjaye.

Inspired by that trip, Curry and Under Armour have today introduced a commemorative Black History Month Curry 7 colorway dubbed "Our History."

The Curry 7 "Our History" colorway reflects the museum’s unique three-tiered exterior with its own distinct, multi-layered upper, featuring tiers of brown, olive, bronze and splashes of neon green. Additional details include the museum’s longitude and latitude coordinates, which can be found on the heel tab.

Says Steph:

“The Our History colorway is special; it reflects on our history and those who helped build it. The colorway is inspired by both a memorable trip to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, and the incredible art by David Adjaye.”

This limited edition colorway, priced at $140, will launch worldwide via UA.com, UA Brand Houses and at select retailers on January 20.

