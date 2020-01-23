Steph Curry will go down as the best shooter to ever play the game when his career comes to an end. Curry has won three championships with the Golden State Warriors and many fans think he can win more as long as the entire Warriors team gets healthy and adds some pieces. Regardless of where you stand on him, there is no denying his influence on the game.

During a recent appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Curry spoke about what it was like being drafted and how he originally wanted to go to the New York Knicks, of all places.

“When I got drafted — it’s kind of funny thinking back — I wanted to go to New York and thought I was going to New York,” Curry said. “I was in the draft, I was in the green room like, ‘Oh, we’ll get to the eighth spot and New York will get me,’ and then I got the call from [then-general manager] Larry Riley and like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna pick you in the seventh spot.”

Considering how the Knicks have been run these last few years, everything worked out for the best from Curry's perspective. Although for Knicks fans, this must come as a huge blow.