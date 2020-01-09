Steph Curry had all of NBA Twitter freaking out last night as he was caught sharing a few words with Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Warriors game against the Bucks. In the clip, it looks like Steph is asking Giannis to come to Golden State when his contract runs out. There is no audio of what Steph said although fans were quick to make it seem as though Steph is a better recruiter than Coach K.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Steph reached out to him today to clear the air on what he really said. As Haynes explains, Curry actually said “Come see me on this game. We can team up and do some damage. Let’s do it. C’mon.” This was allegedly in reference to the video game PlayerUnknown's: Battlegrounds or PUBG for short.

Curry's reasoning for the exchange is just a tad suspect. It's hard to believe the two were simply talking about video games although you really never know. It's certainly plausible but at the same time, Curry is known for recruiting players to Golden State so it's hard to gauge what the truth is.

Regardless, free agency in 2021 is about to get interesting. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to know how much fun Giannis and Steph have on PUBG later.