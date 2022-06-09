The Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry gave new insight into his apparent lower leg injury that he suffered in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Late in the fourth quarter of the game, Curry was diving after a loose ball when Celtics veteran big man Al Horford fell onto Curry’s left foot, the same area where he suffered a foot sprain against the same Boston team earlier in the season, when Celtics guard Marcus Smart fell on his foot in a similar manner. The previous injury kept Curry out for 12 consecutive games to close out the season. But Curry says the injury feels less severe than before.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I’m gonna be alright,” Curry said, according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “I got caught underneath Al. Obviously, will be in some pain, but I’ll be alright. See how I feel tomorrow and get ready for Friday. Same thing that happened in March against Boston, but not as bad.”

The former two time NBA MVP was able to return to the game, and finished with 31 points and 4 rebounds as his team lost to the Celtics 116-100.

Curry and the Warriors will look to bounce back from this loss in a Game 4 matchup at Boston on Friday.

[via]