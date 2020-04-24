Steph Curry is easily the greatest shooter to ever play the game of basketball. His career is far from over yet he still has three championships and the third most three-points made, to his name. When all is said and done, Curry will probably go down as one of the all-time greats and we might as well appreciate his greatness while he is still playing.

During a recent conversation with Draymond Green, LeBron James' best friend Maverick Carter made the blasphemous claim that he could score on Curry because the superstar plays horrible defense. Of course, this take ended up going viral on social media and some outrage ensued. Recently, Curry responded to the remarks and noted that he is very comfortable with who he is as a player.

“You doing something great no matter what it is, they're coming for you,” Curry said. “I am so secure in who I am and who I know I am on the court... Either I’m agreeing with you or I’m laughing.”

Considering the source, Carter's comments shouldn't be that much of a surprise. After all, Curry's Warriors kept LeBron from winning three NBA titles. If LeBron were my best friend, I would be trying to discredit Curry as much as possible, too.