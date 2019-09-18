Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently sat down for an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols during which he discussed his plans to play in the 2020 Olympics, the new-look Warriors, and some recent comments made by former teammate Kevin Durant.

Specifically, Curry was asked about some things Durant said in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, including his feeling that "nobody could get a full acceptance of me there," because he wasn't a home grown talent like Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

“I mean, that’s tough,” Curry told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “There’s so many narratives that go on, especially when you’re at the top of the league. No matter how, you know, the full transition happens to Brooklyn, him separating himself from the Warriors — that’s gonna happen. I think he knows, you know, what we were about as teammates, what we were about as friends on and off the court. And again, nobody is gonna take away the accomplishments we had. But at the end of the day, whatever he, you know, needed to do to make that decision and however he wants to explain that — that’s just what’s gonna happen.”

Nichols also asked Curry about KD's criticism of Steve Kerr's motion offense, to which he answered:

"Well, I don't care what plays we ran," Curry said. "We won two championships. And at the end of the day, we had a lotta talent and there was an expectation of us figuring out how to balance all that. And we talked a lot about it throughout the three-year run. It wasn't always perfect, but I think in terms of, you know, the results and what we were able to do on the floor, that kinda speaks for itself. We all wanna play iso-ball at the end of the day in some way, shape or form. But I'd rather have some championships too."

Curry and the new-look Warriors will begin their quest for another championship on October 24, as they host the Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers at their new arena in San Francisco. Click here to check out Golden State's new uniforms for the upcoming season, including a San Francisco throwback to be worn in select games.