Michael Jordan made some comments earlier this week that ruffled a few feathers. According to Mike, Steph Curry hasn't proven that he's at a Hall of Fame level yet. "He's still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet though," Jordan said. "He's not." Of course, Steph Curry is a six-time NBA champ who's proven on several occasions that he's a great player in his own right.

Despite the commotion surrounding the statements, Steph Curry doesn't seem to be agitated by them. He spoke to Sole Collectors where he provided a very humble response to Jordan's claim.

"I think I’m good, but then I’m never complacent," he said. "I know I have more to prove to myself. When you hear a guy like that who’s the greatest of all time, it’s kind of funny. Since we’ve been on this stage, we’ve heard a lot of retired guys chiming in on this generation of basketball player and evaluating talent and saying their generation was better and all that. It’s a great conversation for the fans to get in on. I know I’m in good shape for that, but I still have a lot to prove to myself."

Steve Kerr, on the other hand, who was also Jordan's teammate, commented on Mike's comments, saying, “I think Michael has his own version of the Hall of Fame. It’s in his own head, whatever that is, then that’s what it is."